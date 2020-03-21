Cred Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.88 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and $2.88 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bilaxy and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.02773234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193668 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network, UEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

