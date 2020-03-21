CREDIT Reaches Market Cap of $64,409.15 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $64,409.15 and $8,483.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:



Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00073185 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000083 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

