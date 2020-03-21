Credit Suisse AG Acquires 580 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC stock opened at $258.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $236.46 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.23 per share, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $664,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 186,552 shares valued at $82,815,546. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.33.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

