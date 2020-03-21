Credit Suisse AG Acquires 98,663 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,663 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Valvoline worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

