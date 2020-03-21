Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE FLR opened at $5.63 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $839.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

