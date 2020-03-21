Credit Suisse AG Buys 183,793 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 206.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,793 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.37.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

