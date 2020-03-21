Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 167,997 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,905.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

MMSI stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

