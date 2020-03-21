Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 272.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 224,820 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of Ferro worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ferro by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ferro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

FOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $697.16 million, a P/E ratio of 122.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

