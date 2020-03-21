Credit Suisse AG Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,414 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Black Hills worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.