Credit Suisse AG Has $4.62 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

FCNCA stock opened at $282.90 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

