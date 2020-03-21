Credit Suisse AG Has $4.88 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,951 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on PDM shares. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

