Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Universal Forest Products worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

