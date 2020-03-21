Credit Suisse AG Purchases 10,180 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.40. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 542,252 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

