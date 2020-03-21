Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,188 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Graham worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE GHC opened at $317.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $756.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.64. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $25,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.