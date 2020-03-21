Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $116.46 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.46. The firm has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.