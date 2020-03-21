Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.72% of Evelo Biosciences worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

