Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,882 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Mongodb worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from to in a research note on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $54,024.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $3,634,806.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,392,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031 in the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.