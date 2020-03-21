Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,438 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Federated Investors worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,633,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,250,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 239,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FII shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:FII opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

