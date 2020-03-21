Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,321 Shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.34% of Seneca Foods worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,544.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. Seneca Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $256.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $392.97 million for the quarter.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

