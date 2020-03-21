Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Landstar System worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,755,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Landstar System by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter.

LSTR opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.12. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

