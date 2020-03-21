Credits Price Reaches $0.0256 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, LBank, Tidex and WazirX. Credits has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $139,335.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036066 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,992 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinBene, WazirX, COSS, Kucoin, LBank, IDEX, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

