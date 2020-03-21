Critical Analysis: Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) vs. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Datang Intl Power Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 1 0 0 1.50 Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Datang Intl Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 23.57% 31.82% 8.74% Datang Intl Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Datang Intl Power Generation pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Datang Intl Power Generation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.38 billion 2.66 $561.35 million N/A N/A Datang Intl Power Generation $14.11 billion 0.23 $186.19 million $0.22 15.91

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Summary

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S beats Datang Intl Power Generation on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

