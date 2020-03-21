Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect GameStop (NYSE:GME) Share Price

News coverage about GameStop (NYSE:GME) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GameStop earned a media sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,722,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,603. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

