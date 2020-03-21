Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report sales of $209.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.26 million and the lowest is $208.40 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $195.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $868.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.60 million to $877.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $912.00 million, with estimates ranging from $902.10 million to $919.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 22,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks acquired 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 987,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 616,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $7.75 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

