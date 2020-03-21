Crown (CRW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,375.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1,375.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Braziliex. During the last week, Crown has traded up 42.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,301.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.03579345 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00668527 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018728 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000598 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,293,503 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.