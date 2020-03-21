Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $17,807.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.15 or 0.04403561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00070329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038470 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003734 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

