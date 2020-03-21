Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $14,137.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.63 or 0.04287145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00069827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016640 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013066 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

