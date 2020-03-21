CrypticCoin Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $138,907.60 and approximately $673.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00534479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00123766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00093056 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002518 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002901 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

