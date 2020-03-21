CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.02 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $8.39 million and $12,932.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00016436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitfinex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.04359374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00069788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038497 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011933 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003769 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 8,231,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

