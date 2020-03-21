Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86,282.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00007073 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $27.91 million and approximately $86,282.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.75 or 0.04392514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00069951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00038485 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015694 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.