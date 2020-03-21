Cryptonex (CNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00025879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. Cryptonex has a market cap of $90.38 million and $1.54 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.02773234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193668 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

