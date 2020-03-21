Cryptonex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00025785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $88.17 million and $1.54 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.02671217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191854 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

