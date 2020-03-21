Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0206 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000620 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.92 or 0.04357279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038219 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011943 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,578 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

