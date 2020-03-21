Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUE. ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

CUE stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.13. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 115.92% and a negative net margin of 1,061.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

