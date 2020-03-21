CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

