CWV Chain (CWV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,853.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. CWV Chain has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $19,853.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.02710284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io.

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.