CyberMiles Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.27 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $4.27 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Tokenomy, BCEX and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00622122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00092038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006837 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008180 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Cobinhood, Koinex, Tokenomy, OKEx, Bibox, DragonEX, Zebpay, Huobi, Bithumb, CoinBene, BCEX, LBank and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

