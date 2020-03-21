CYBR Token Price Down 60.8% Over Last 7 Days (CYBR)

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. CYBR Token has a total market capitalization of $75,461.71 and $24.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CYBR Token has traded down 60.8% against the US dollar. One CYBR Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CYBR Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.69 or 0.04379783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00070936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038570 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016199 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011931 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003786 BTC.

CYBR Token Profile

CYBR Token (CRYPTO:CYBR) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. The official message board for CYBR Token is medium.com/cybrtoken. CYBR Token’s official website is cybrtoken.io. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CYBR Token

CYBR Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYBR Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYBR Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CYBR Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYBR Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.