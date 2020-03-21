CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

