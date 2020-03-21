DAD (DAD) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, DAD has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.04361553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003725 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official website is dad.one.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.