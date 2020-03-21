DAO.Casino (BET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $106,165.00

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 65% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $106,165.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded up 71.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001686 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,113.16 or 0.98089641 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013941 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

