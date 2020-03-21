DAOstack Price Tops $0.0446 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $2,707.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.02660001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00193720 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

