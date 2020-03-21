DAPS Coin Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $18,001.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, txbit.io, SWFT and Bitmart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.69 or 0.04379783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00070936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038570 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016199 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011931 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003786 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, txbit.io, SWFT, Bitbox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

