Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $683.10 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Dash has a market capitalization of $683.10 million and $1.10 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $72.73 or 0.01169045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Gate.io, Bleutrade and Bisq. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00044745 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000052 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,392,625 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Iquant, Bittylicious, B2BX, Trade By Trade, Bitfinex, Coindeal, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, Liqui, Ovis, Upbit, Bleutrade, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Coinsuper, HBUS, TradeOgre, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Huobi, Kuna, SouthXchange, Binance, CryptoBridge, ZB.COM, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bithumb, Crex24, Coinhub, CEX.IO, ACX, Kucoin, OpenLedger DEX, CoinExchange, Cryptomate, WEX, Mercatox, Exrates, Coinrail, Altcoin Trader, Bibox, LBank, Graviex, COSS, Indodax, Bittrex, xBTCe, BitFlip, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, BX Thailand, Instant Bitex, BitBay, Coinsquare, Coinroom, LocalTrade, Tux Exchange, Bit-Z, Koineks, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Tidex, C2CX, Bitbns, Kraken, Bisq, Exmo, Liquid, CoinEx, Bitinka, Poloniex, C-CEX, Negocie Coins, Bitsane and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

