DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.68 or 0.04317468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038256 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011982 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003740 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

