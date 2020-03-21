DATA Hits Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, UEX and IDEX. DATA has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $201,649.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.02654092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00193671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.