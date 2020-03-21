Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0168 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Databroker has a market cap of $1.29 million and $8,001.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.11 or 0.04383642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00069865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038484 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

