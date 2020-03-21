Datacoin (DTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9,782.20

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $9,782.20 and $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003951 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000532 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034191 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.