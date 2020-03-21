Datacoin (DTC) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Datacoin has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $9,997.82 and $10.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003982 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000533 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034196 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

