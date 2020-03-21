Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Blackstone Group Inc

Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Datadog by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $3,088,236.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 808,108 shares of company stock worth $35,082,170 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.